SPOAKNE, Wash. - WSDOT, the Department of Commerce (WSDOC) and the Washington State Patrol (WSP) are putting up fencing around Camp Hope in an effort to stabilize the camp and improve safety.
WSDOT reported that Jewels Helping Hands and Camp Hope Campers worked all week pushing back the boarder of the camp to create the necessary amount of space needed for fencing. Now that the preparation is complete, it's expected to take 24-hours for the fencing to be installed.
The new fence is meant to provide safety for those living inside and outside of the camp. The added security will prevent growth within the camp and allow for better control and management of the site.
WSDOT, WSCOC and WSP are actively working on a timeline to continue decreasing and monitoring the size of Camp Hope.
"While this work begins the process of strategically decreasing the size and footprint of Camp Hope, there is more to do including RV removal, encampment identification/badging, a curfew and other associated rules and an increased security presence within the neighborhood," WSDOT said.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.