SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a lawsuit against the federal government to stop the sale of the National Archives and Records building in Seattle.
The building holds documents and archives of 272 federally recognized tribal governments in Alaska, Washington, Oregon and Idaho. These documents can be used to establish tribal membership and enforce travel rights to for fishing and other activities.
There are 29 tribes mentioned in the lawsuit, one being the Spokane Tribe of Indians.
Margo Hill, who's a former tribal attorney, member of the Spokane Tribe and professor at Eastern Washington University, said having access to the documents is instrumentally important.
“In my capacity as a tribal attorney, we often needed archival documents for litigation,” Hill said. “Many tribes depend on archival documents to document the context of treaty negotiations and promises made by the government.”
Hill also said that access is needed to the physical records whether it's remotely or by getting copies. According to Ferguson's lawsuit, the government would ship thousands of documents miles away to Kansas, making access to the documents significantly harder.
“In my career as a tribal attorney I depended on those documents from the archives,” Hill said. “As a professor of tribal planning, tribal governments, and federal Indian law, it is important that my students and I have access to historical documents that tell the story of U.S. tribal negotiations.”
