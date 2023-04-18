COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - Kootenai County Deputies are now searching for a suspect accused of shooting an estimated 20 rounds into the Fernan Gun Club.
It happened around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 25. Thankfully nobody was injured.
The shots pierced through the front door of the shooting range.
“The outside light highly lit up the white door on a brown building,” Bob Smith, the director of the range, said.
Anywhere from 19 to 20 rounds carved through the door and struck a kitchen oven, causing the glass panel to shatter. The bullets also tore up the floor and a door on the complete opposite side of the building.
“This is a brand new building. It’ll be two years old this coming August,” Smith said.
A brand new building, but the property is not new to vandalism, according to Smith.
“We’ve had our rare occasions of vandalism out here, but nothing to this degree,” Smith said.
Smith says they believe the suspect shot their gun from Lake Fernan Road, which is several hundred feet away from the building.
“You can tell by the angle of the holes and where we recovered some of the evidence like brass, which of course, leads to things like fingerprints, etc, etc,” Smith said.
The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating, but Smith has a direct message to the suspect.
“If that person chooses to come forward now, then they might get a little bit of slack. If not and they wait for a knock on the door by (police), then they’ll refer to the prosecutor and it goes from there,” Smith said.
Given the circumstances and the $8,500 worth of damages, it’s a pretty generous thing to say. NonStop Local’s John Webb asked how come.
“We’d rather have somebody own up and take responsibility and say ‘Okay I screwed up, I did a dumb thing’ and go on with their lives. If not, the police will pursue it, and as I say, jails full of guys that think they’re smarter than cops,” Smith said.
If you have any information on who may have shot up this facility, you’re asked to contact the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.
A $5,000 reward is also being offered, so contact the Fernan Gun Club at 208-773-3624 if you have any information.