Homeowners and restaurant owner of Ferraro's are recovering after the wildland fire in North Spokane ripped through the area.
Ferraro's owner, Jason Ferraro said they feel so grateful that no one was hurt and that only the exterior of their building was damaged.
"It was pretty intense," said Ferraro.
He said that moments after the fire first broke out, one of their chef's, Phout Tanphantourath, spotted it.
"He heard crackling down below, and saw the fire starting," he said.
Ferraro said Tanphantourath, immediately told the restaurant to evacuate, and used a hose to put water on the fire.
"Between him and the fire fighters, that's what saved the restaurant," Ferraro said.
Ferraro says through every challenge, the pandemic, and now a fire, he is ready for anything, "I'm just ready to get back to work, it was a heck of a year last year and this is just the cherry on top," he said.