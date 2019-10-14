Update:
SPOKANE, Wash. - After threats were made against the school over the weekend, there were 610 students who were reported absent at Ferris High School on Monday.
According to Spokane Public Schools Spokesman Brian Coddington, that number of absences was up from 344 last Monday.
The threats were made over Snapchat on Saturday and several parents reported receiving a call about the incident on Sunday.
According to Officer Rich Plunkett, police talked to those involved but have not taken into into custody due to not having any probable cause.
When asked if Spokane Police Officers will be back at Ferris on Tuesday, Coddington said, "At the end of the day they will come together and evaluate any information changes and then make that decision."
Previous Coverage:
