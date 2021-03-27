A crowd of people filed into one of the buildings at the Salvation Army's Camp Gifford Saturday morning for a special ceremony, honoring an inspiring individual.
They were there to honor Harrison Armstrong, a Ferris High School senior and on Saturday, an Eagle Scout.
"To get the Eagle, work with some great people, pretty awesome," Harrison says with a smile.
An Eagle Scout is the highest rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America. For reference, of all the millions of youths who join the scouts, just four percent of them achieve the rank. Harrison is now part of that exclusive club which includes President Gerald Ford and Astronaut Neil Armstrong.
A Scout since he was seven years old, Harrison has Autism. However, that hasn't stopped him from joining the rest of his troop in all sorts of activities, as evident in a slideshow shown during the ceremony of his troop participating in archery, climbing mountains, and other activities. Personally for Harrison, he built picnic tables for the grounds at Camp Gifford, an activity that was his Eagle Scout project.
"What my project was, was building picnic tables for the Salvation Army Camp Gifford wilderness area right over there," Harrison says, gesturing to where the brand new tables sit, "Because I knew they (the tables he replaced) were old."
Among the crowd at the ceremony was Harrison's mother, Gerriann Armstrong. She seeing her son receive this honor, seeing all the people gather to support him, shows what kind of person he is.
"People from his high school showed up today" she says as she looks over the crowd, "People from his cub scout troops. People from our church. People from all walks of life, and people who along the journey of Harrison getting to Eagle, were touched."
"Autism, while it is a part of what he lives with, it doesn't define who he is," she adds, "Today he's an Eagle Scout."
Perhaps the moment in the ceremony which most exemplifies the character that Harrison possesses is when it is his turn to speak at the microphone, and he begins listing all the people who helped him along the way. Through tears, he sends his most heartfelt thanks to his Scoutmaster standing beside him.
"Without you stepping in to help me on my Eagle Journey, I wouldn't be there," Harrison says.
"This is what happens when a community supports someone who can do great things," his mother says, "We just have to see them as capable. "
Harrison also gives a parting message to those who might be considering embarking on the same journey he has.
"I just want to say to those who want to get their Eagle, it would be a great part of scouting," he says.