SPOKANE, Wash. - It's high school graduation season, which means it's also senior prank season.

Seniors at Ferris High School had a little fun Tuesday, bringing in a bagpipe player to trail Principal John O'Dell through the halls.

Dr. Adam Swinyard posted the video to his twitter of the talented piper serenading the school's staff. They definitely appear to enjoy the tunes! 

