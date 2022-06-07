SPOKANE, Wash. - It's high school graduation season, which means it's also senior prank season.
A little Senior Prank action happening at Ferris HS - students organized this amazing bagpipe player to follow around principal John O’Dell this morning! @spokaneschools @AWSP_Principals pic.twitter.com/1HZrCqXHxR— Dr. Adam Swinyard (@SuptSwinyard) June 7, 2022
Seniors at Ferris High School had a little fun Tuesday, bringing in a bagpipe player to trail Principal John O'Dell through the halls.
Dr. Adam Swinyard posted the video to his twitter of the talented piper serenading the school's staff. They definitely appear to enjoy the tunes!