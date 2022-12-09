SPOKANE, Wash. - The holiday season is about giving, and Santa’s helpers did just that, in a workshop far away from the North Pole this year: Ferris High School.
“I just think we’re going to do good things in the next few years,” Rick Mead said.
Rick Mead, also known as Mr. Mead, is Ferris High School’s woodshop teacher. He has been for two years. Out of all his years teaching, since 2004, he says Ferris’ woodshop classroom is something very special.
“This is my favorite,” Mead said.
For weeks, woodshop students have been crafting away, uniquely creating gifts for kids this holiday season, that are going to be donated to Toys for Tots.
Derek Schweigert is a junior at Ferris. He plans to stay in the woodworking business after high school, into college where he will be attending Montana State University.
“Just the craftsmanship in them, knowing that they were made from just blocks of wood,” Schweigert said.
Simple blocks of wood to start, but after time spent paying attention to detail, working hard through patience and love, those blocks of wood become so much more.
Rocking horses and cars given to kids for Christmas.
“I made the mystery machine; we have a laser cutter that I engraved the design onto,” Jacob Schultheis said.
Schultheis is a senior at Ferris, and like his friend, Schweigert, he plans to go to college in Montana; specifically, Montana State University Northern.
“I absolutely love it in here,” Schultheis said. “We have a phenomenal shop.”
A busy classroom indeed. Saws cutting, sanders sanding, and sweeps sweeping – cleaning up a hard day’s work. Or at least one 50-minute class period’s work.
“A lot of them take so much pride in what they’re doing, and when I said to them earlier ‘do you want to donate these and keep them,’ almost all of them said donate,” Mead said.
It is one thing to create these toys, shaping wood into something completely new, but the real reward comes from giving these toys to those who are not always as fortunate to get a new present on Christmas.
“Seeing the joy, just spreading these especially in this time of season for Christmas,” Schweigert said. “Getting these toys to people who can enjoy them, and we definitely enjoy making them.”
Mead said the best part about working in a class like woodshop – is that these students get to see, even feel, tangibly, the fruit of their labor.
“It’s our future,” Mead said.
As Mead is a huge supporter of his students, they are a big fan of his as well.
“He’s a really good teacher, he has lots of wisdom to give,” Schweigert said.
Though he was humble when it came to the compliments his students gave him, he said he is proud to be there teacher.
“I just hope I can imprint on them as they have imprinted on me,” he said.
As for the toys, they are being donated to Toys for Tots Friday evening.