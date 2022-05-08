SPOKANE, Wash. - Ferris High School's student-lead theatre arts group, Project Hope, will perform Celeste Raspanti's 'I Never Saw Another Butterfly' to raise funds for Temple Beth Shalom in remembrance of the Holocaust.

For the past 11 years, Project Hope has used theatre arts to raise awareness to societal issues and those in need, both locally and in communities nationwide. A charity is hand-picked each year, and 100% of money raised is donated to that charity.

Freshman Kody Sheffler explained, "This year, we chose Holocaust Remembrance. We chose Temple Beth Shalom because we found out they have been vandalized with Nazi stickers, and we wanted to help out!"

The stage play is an adaptation of a book of the same name, featuring drawings and poetry of children detained in Terezin concentration camp during World War II. The title is from a poem written by Pavel Friedmann, an incarcerated man at Terezin who was later killed at Auschwitz.

The real history of Terezin is a tragic one. In an effort to deceive International Red Cross inspectors into believing the Jews held there were being treated humanely, inmates were told to take up creative activities, provided with instruments and art supplies, and encouraged to hold a concert. Flower beds and a concert venue were even installed to complete the façade.

After the Red Cross left, most of participating inmates were sent to Auschwitz. Of the 144,000 Jews sent to Terezin, around 33,000 died due to the harsh conditions, and 88,000 were deported to Auschwitz and other extermination camps.

Only 17,247 survivors remained at the end of the war.

The play follows Raja Englanderova, one of the children who survived Terezin, and shares her story of life in the camp, retaining a world filled with butterflies and flowers with the other children.

The Project Hope performance will feature 28 students acting, plus one student assistant direct, two student stage managers, and one student lighting tech. The fundraiser is run by the intermediate and advanced theatre class.

If you'd like to support Project Hope and their cause, performances will be held May 11-13 at 7 p.m. in the Paul G. Bruggemeier Hall. Tickets are $10 in advanced, or $12 at the door.