SPOKANE, Wash. - Parents of students at Ferris High School received a recorded message from Principal Ken Schutz on Monday night informing them of a social media threat that was made over the weekend
In the message, Schutz said Spokane Public Schools is working with the Spokane Police Department to investigate the threat. Police worked throughout the weekend and identified the source of the threat.
Schutz emphasized that all Spokane public schools and law enforcement take threats very seriously.
"It is frustrating to be once again investigating this type of threat, but it is important that you know that law enforcement and SPS worked quickly to investigate and determine the source and determine that Ferris is safe for students and staff," Schutz said in the message.
Schutz concluded the message by encouraging parents to contact Ferris on Tuesday morning if they have further questions.
