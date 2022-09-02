Ferry County Fair

The Ferry Count Fair will take place Sept. 2-4. 

 From the Fair County Fair premium book

REPUBLIC, Wash. - The Ferry County Fair kicks off Friday and runs through Sept. 4. The fair will feature horse events, open booths, a livestock market sale and more. 

The events take place at the Ferry Count fairground, which is 3.5 miles northeast of Republic on Highway 20. 

Ferry County Fair features historic carousel

You can also take part in the historic "Ferry County Fair Merr-Go-Round." The carousel has been a part of the Ferry County fair since 1958, when a group of local ranchers co-signed a loan for $2,000 to purchase it in Tacoma. It arrived in Republic in the back of a wheat truck and remains one of the most popular attractions at the fair every year. 

The Merry-Go-Round and its hand carved horses were built by the Armitage Herschell Spillman Companies between 1895-1900 and is a portable “country fair” carousel, named for the traveling machines popular during that time.

There will be many other family-oriented events throughout the fair, including craft shows and education exhibits. The popular fair dance will take place at 9 p.m. on Saturday. 

All kids 17 and under free will get free admission on "Kids Day Friday". 

