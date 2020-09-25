REPUBLIC, Wash. - The Ferry County Jail has reported its first case of COVID-19.
The Northeast Tri County Health District (NETCHD) received confirmation of the case on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
The individual who tested positive has been isolated away from the rest of the jail population and a preliminary investigation is underway to determine any employees or inmates who may have had close contact.
NETCHD, in coordination with Ferry County Memorial Health, will be working with the Ferry County Jail to complete facility-wide testing on Friday for approximately 18 inmates and nine employees. The results of the testing are anticipated to be received early next week.
"The health and safety of inmates and staff remain a top priority for Ferry County Jail," a release from NETCHD said. "They will continue their practiced COVID-19 safety protocols including health screenings, wearing masks, sanitizing high-touch surfaces regularly and encouraging frequent hand washing."
