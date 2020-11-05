FERRY COUNTY, WA- The Ferry County Sheriff is trying to clear up confusion regarding the employment status of gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp. Culp, prior to running for governor, served as the Republic Police Chief before taking a leave of absence to campaign.
In a Facebook video on Wednesday, Culp said that he had lost his job as Chief.
"A couple days before this election, the city council had a special meeting," Culp said in the video, "and they voted to defund the police department, including my job."
In a press release, the Ferry County Sheriff attempts to provide additional information as to why that happened. They say that the City of Republic and the Sheriff's Office recently signed contracts so that the Sheriff's office will provide police services for this year and as well as 2021-2022. The Sheriff's Office says that Republic requested Ferry County take over police services due to financial stress.
The Sheriff's Office says that Culp can join them as a peace officer, citing RCW 41.14.250. Culp's seniority would transfer over as if he was working with the County all along.
"I look forward to working with him again if that is his choice," said Sheriff Raymond Maycumber.
The statement also says that the City of Republic retains ownership of their police equipment and vehicles, and can "quickly stand the Republic Police Department back up if they feel that is cost effective and in the best interest of their citizens."
