INCHELIUM, Wash. - The Ferry County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating 70-year-old Renata Desiree Judd.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Judd was last seen at a home in Inchelium, Washington back on December 13.
Judd is described as a white man with blue eyes and grey hair. He's 5 foot 6 inches tall and 190 pounds. Judd may also go by the name of Robert "Bob" Judd.
If you see Renata or have any information, you're asked to call the Ferry County Sheriff's Office at (509) 775-3132.
