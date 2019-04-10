REPUBLIC, Wash. - The Ferry County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen who may be headed to the Tri Cities.
The Sheriff's Office says 14-year-old Mia Faulks is a runaway who left from the Republic area.
She is described as 5'02," approximately 135 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a buck and doe on it, green and gold basketball shorts with gray leggings. She also has a black and orange sports bag with her.
If you see her, you are asked not to approach and contact your local sheriff's office or call 911.