REPUBLIC, Wash. - A missing man last seen outside the Republic area has been found dead, according to authorities.
The Ferry County Sheriff's Office received a report Sunday, April 14 that a body had been found up Old Swan Lake Road in the Republic area.
The body was identified as John Kidwell, who had been reported missing by the Sheriff's Office on April 10.
The coroners office and the Sheriff's Office are still investigating the circumstances leading to Kidwell's death and weren't able to provide any additional information at this time.
The Sheriff's Office extended thanks to those who helped search for Kidwell, and sincere condolences to his family.