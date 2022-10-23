MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Wilbur-Ellis fertilizer plant southeast of Moses Lake collapsed after a structure fire engulfed it.
Grant County Fire District #5 (GCFD5) responded to the 14900 block of Road 1.3 Southeast, where they saw the plant fully involved in fire. Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) PIO, Kyle Foreman, joined crews on the scene to assess the situation and keep the public informed of safety notices.
Just after 4 p.m., GCSO issued a shelter in place warning to residents within one mile to the northeast of the plant. Those affected were advised to head inside with their pets, close all windows and doors, and shut off any outdoor air intakes.
At 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, the fire was deemed under control. Fire crews expect it to continue smoldering for the next 24 hours, and firefighters will stay on scene overnight to monitor the site. The Grant County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the incident.
No one was injured in the fire, however vulnerable populations in that one-mile area to the northeast, such as those with asthma or adults older than 65, should continue to shelter indoors and consider wearing a mask through Monday morning.
Last updated on Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.
