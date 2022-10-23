MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) reports the Wilbur-Ellis plant southeast of Moses Lake is fully engulfed in a commercial structure fire.
The fire began on Sunday afternoon, and the cause is unknown at this time. Grant County Fire District #5 (GCFD5) is responding to the scene.
GCSO says there is no evacuation order for the area. However, those living within one mile to the northeast of the plant should shelter in place indoors, close doors and windows, and turn off any outside air intakes. Take your pets indoors with you.