WOODLAND PARK, Colo. -

UPDATE:

Officials say the daughter of woman her fiance is suspected of killing will live with the woman's family.

Woodland Park police Chief Miles de Young said the family of 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth does not want to comment.

He told reporters Friday that Berreth's cellphone was found in Idaho and that investigators are working to recover it.

The fiance, Patrick Frazee, was charged with the murder of Berreth and solicitation to commit murder.

The two lived separately and De Young says authorities have evidence suggesting the killing happened at Berreth's home in Woodland Park, in central Colorado.

Frazee was arrested at his residence in the community of Florissant, about 20 minutes from Woodland Park.

De Young says about 30 FBI agents in several states are participating in the investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Authorities say they have arrested the fiance of a Colorado woman who was last seen on Thanksgiving.

Teller County sheriff's Cmdr. Greg Couch said Patrick Frazee was arrested Friday morning at his home in the community of Florissant, Colorado,

Couch said he could not provide any information about charges.

Kelsey Berreth was last seen in near her home Woodland Park, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from Florissant.

The investigation opened Dec. 2 after Berreth's mother requested a police check on her daughter.

Surveillance video showed the 29-year-old entering the store with what appears to be her 1-year-old daughter in a baby carrier.

Frazee told police he last saw her later that afternoon when he picked up the couple's daughter.

