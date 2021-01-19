'Field of Flags' represents American people who cannot attend Joe Biden's inauguration

WASHINGTON D.C. - A "Field of Flags" are on the National Mall ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, swearing him in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday.
Nearly 200,000 flags are on display to represent the American people who are unable to travel to Washington D.C. for the inauguration due to the coronavirus pandemic and national security threats, officials said.
On Monday night, the Presidential Inaugural Committee also lit up the "Field of Flags" with 56 pillars of light that represent the 50 states and U.S. territories.
