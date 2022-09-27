SPOKANE, Wash. - Maple street is back open after a structure fire in an apartment complex. The fire is now out, the cause is still under investigation.
Last updated: Sept. 27 at 6:50 a.m.
Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire near that closed off Maple Street starting Maple and Fifth.
Batallion Chief on scene said they responded to a call a little before 5 a.m. When they got on scene they found a fire in the stairwell of a house tuned apartment complex.
Everyone got out safely and no injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.