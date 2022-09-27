SPOKANE, Wash. - Maple street is back open after a structure fire in an apartment complex. The fire is now out, the cause is still under investigation. 

Last updated: Sept. 27 at 6:50 a.m.

Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire near that closed off Maple Street starting Maple and Fifth.

Batallion Chief on scene said they responded to a call a little before 5 a.m. When they got on scene they found a fire in the stairwell of a house tuned apartment complex. 

Everyone got out safely and no injuries have been reported. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!