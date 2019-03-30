HAYDEN, Idaho - A 5th grade teacher from Hayden has been arrested on charges of lewd conduct with a minor and sex abuse of a child under 16.
According to a letter from Coeur d'Alene Public Schools' Superintendent Dr. Steven Cook, Ron Stone, a 5th grade teacher at Hayden Meadows Elementary School was arrested Friday.
Based on information given by the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office to the Coeur d'Alene School District, the alleged victims don't include students in the district.
Stone has been placed on administrative leave until further notice.
"The parents and families of our school community expect that as school district staff members, we make the safety and protection of all of our students our highest priority and we take that responsibility seriously. Our school district denounces any type of behavior by any of our staff members that places any child in harm's way," the letter said.
Cook also said that all certified staff members must undergo extensive background checks to earn their license, including a criminal record check.
The letter concludes noting that the school district will collaborate with law enforcement to take appropriate actions.