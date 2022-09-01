SPOKANE, Wash. - A fight in a North Spokane gym's parking lot Wednesday night ended with a man pulling out a gun, and it was all caught on the gym's security cameras.
"This is something that you would've assumed happened early, early in the morning, not in the middle of dinner time," said Hardcore Gym Operations Manager Karen McLaughlin.
McLaughlin said she wasn't at the gym when it happened, but a couple members reached out to her while everything was going on to keep her in the loop. She came in Thursday morning and checked the gym's security cameras to see what she could find.
The security camera footage was shared with KHQ.
Two men can be seen fighting in the north side of the parking lot, then walking closer to the building. Shortly thereafter a white or silver-ish sedan pulls up on the two men, and another quickly opens the door.
"He jumped out with his hand on the side, with a gun pointed at the two," McLaughlin said.
One of the men tried to open the gym's door, but couldn't get inside–members need a key fob to get in.
"Luckily everybody was inside and nobody was out in the parking lot from our gym," McLaughlin said. "But who's to say what would've happened if he came in here and hit someone? It scares me."
Eventually most of the people in the video can be seen getting into the car and driving away.
McLaughlin said no shots were fired and no one was injured that she knows of, but she and her members were shaken up about what happened.
"These guys are blatant enough to do this with no concern that they're being watched by a whole group of people standing by the front door," McLaughlin said. "That scares me–the fact that people are so blatant with it nowadays."
McLaughlin said trying to operate a small business is difficult enough as it is, and keeping members safe is their main priority.
"We're all doing what we can to survive around here, but when you have to worry about these added extra things it makes it a little extra difficult," McLaughlin said.
KHQ reached out to Spokane Police for more information about the incident. They said they did respond to a reported fight in the Hardcore Gym parking lot, and a man with a gun, on Wednesday night. They said they had multiple callers, and multiple officers responded to the scene.
SPD said those officers checked the area and didn't locate any suspects or victims.
If you have any information about what happened that could help investigators about this incident, you're encouraged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, or click here to visit their website.