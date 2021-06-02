DEER PARK, Wash. - A fight a Swinyard Park escalated into one of the suspects pulling out a gun and firing it into the air.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), it happened around 9:50 p.m. on Monday.
SCSO said the victims arrived at the park in a car and the male victim went to use the restroom while the female stayed inside the car.
Two suspects approached the car, cursing at the woman and calling her names.
The male victim exited the restroom, noticed what was happening, and confronted one of the males for disrespecting his girlfriend.
According to SCSO, the male victim was punched by one of the suspects, identified as 23-year-old Greygory Wilson. The victim then noticed two more suspects beginning to circle him. Deciding not to fight three people, he turned and walked back to the car.
As the victim got into the vehicle, he was struck in the head from behind. The three suspects began kicking and punching the car as he drove away.
A short time later, the victim returned to the park carrying a baseball bat.
According to SCSO, the victim approached the three suspects, Wilson drew a pistol, pointed it at the victim before firing it into the air.
The victim moved toward Wilson again, and Wilson backed up and fired the pistol two more times.
The uninjured victim left the scene and later reported the incident. The suspects were not located after the victim was contacted.
Investigations showed Wilson is a convicted felon and not allowed to possess firearms.
Deputies located and arrested Wilson on multiple charges. He was booked into the Spokane County Jail.
The investigation of this incident continues, and additional charges and arrests are possible.