A man was killed Thursday morning when an argument between two men and a woman escalated into a shooting on S. Park Road in Spokane Valley.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says that on Thursday morning around 7:20am, deputies responded to the 600 block of S. Park and found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. They provided aid at the scene before paramedics took the man to the hospital, but he later died.
Early information gathered from witnesses and residents in the area shows that the two men and a woman were banging on doors and apparently in some kind of argument. At some point things escalated, leading the suspect to pull out a handgun and shoot the victim.
Deputies, a K9 unit, and Air 1 Flight Crew searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect, who is described by witnesses as an adult between 5'8'' and 5'11'' and white, or the female, who is described as adult and white. Investigators aren't sure at this point if the parties involved knew each other, as information is currently limited.
Police are asking anyone in the area with security cameras review their footage from an hour prior to the shooting to an hour after, looking for anything suspicious caught on tape. They are also asking that anyone with any information about the incident or what led up to it call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10170950.
