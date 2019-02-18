Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW TUESDAY NIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY... .THE NEXT STORM SYSTEM WILL MOVE INTO THE REGION TUESDAY EVENING AND LINGER THROUGH WEDNESDAY. HEAVY SNOW IS LIKELY ACROSS SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND THE CENTRAL IDAHO PANHANDLE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES EXPECTED. HIGHEST AMOUNTS FROM I-90 SOUTHWARD AND NEAR THE IDAHO BORDER. * WHERE...RITZVILLE, GRAND COULEE, ODESSA, WILBUR, COULEE CITY, SPOKANE, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, AND ROCKFORD. * WHEN...FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&