A man is in jail for allegedly assaulting his neighbor after arguing about where a snowblower was aimed.
The Spokane County Sheriff's office says on Friday, February 15th, they were called to home near the intersection of Whitehouse and Lyons in North Spokane.
According to report filed by deputies, both men gave a different version of events.
Deputies say the victim told them he confronted his neighbor, 48-year-old Michael P. Jones, about using his snowblower to throw snow from the alley onto his shed.
The victim told deputies that he put his snow shovel in Jones' path to stop him. Jones ran over the shovel, causing the blower to tip over. Jones then tackled the victim and punched him in the head and face.
However, Jones claims that he was clearing snow from a disabled neighbors property when he noticed the victim removing snow from his property and putting it back into the disabled neighbors property.
Jones told deputies went out to clear the snow off again and stated the victim ripped the snow chute from his snow blower. He claimed he and the victim fell to the ground, but he wasn’t sure how that occurred. He also denied any assault took place.
Deputies say the victim was taken to the hospital to be checked out. He was later released.
Deputies first arrested Jones for Assault 4th Degree and booked into the Spokane County Jail. However, once Deputies learned the extent of the victim's injuries, the misdemeanor charge was dropped, and a felony charge of Assault 2nd Degree was added.