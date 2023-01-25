Figure Skater from Washington State in first place at 2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships

SAN JOSE, CALIF. – The first day of competition at the 2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships opened with the junior pairs and men’s short programs, as well as the junior rhythm dance.
In Washington State we’re keeping a close eye on Lucas Broussard, who now represents the Kraken Skating Academy out of Seattle and previously of the Highland Skating Club out of Shoreline, Washington.
In the short, Broussard earned an 82.03 putting him in first place going into the long.
“My goal was to skate how I’d been skating in practice,” Broussard said, “The skate that I put out today was pretty much how I’d been skating in practice, and I think it shows that the training really paid off because I put out a high-scoring program at nationals, which is exciting.”
Broussard has competed across the state and world. Most recently he competed at the 2022 U.S. Championship Series, Junior in Spokane, internationally he’s been on the Junior Grand Prix circuit representing Team USA.
Other big names to watch moving into the National Championships, Camden Pulkinen, Ilia Malinin and 18-year-old from Virginia and fan favorite Jason Brown.
With Nathan Chen taking the season off this will be the first time some 6 years a new name will seen on the men’s national championship trophy.
Events are underway now in San Jose and senior events will be televised on NBC.
If you would like to watch these skaters in person, the 2023 Stars on Ice tour was just announced and they will make a stop in Seattle.