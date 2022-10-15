SPOKANE, Wash. - If you're driving on Northwest Blvd. this weekend, you may see firefighters out on street corners at Maple St. and Ash St., passing around a rubber boot! It's time for the International Association of Fire Fighters annual "Fill the Boot" campaign!

Every year, firefighters worldwide hit the streets with their boots in hand, collecting donations. Funds gathered will benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of those with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and other related neuromuscular diseases through funding research, treatment, and providing families with care from qualified doctors.

Can't make it out to donate in person? No worries! You can scan the QR code below to donate online instead: