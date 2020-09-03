LONDON - Filming on "The Batman" has paused after star Robert Pattinson reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, according to sources of The Hollywood Reporter.
While Warner Bros. has not confirmed the identity of the individual who tested positive on set, the studio did note that production on the movie has temporarily halted and the person is isolating.
Back in March, Andrew Jack, a famed dialect coach and actor who had been working on "The Batman" prior to lockdown, died after contracting the virus.
The film was supposed to hit theaters in June 2021 but was delayed to October due to the pandemic. Including Pattinson, the cast includes Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis and Paul Dano.
