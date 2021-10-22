COLFAX, Wash. - Washington State University Alpha Tau Omega (ATO) member Wesley Oswald plead guilty to furnishing alcohol Friday completing what was the 15th and final case related to the alcohol overdose death of Samuel Martinez.
Martinez passed away in November of 2019 after an ATO party. He was a 19-year-old freshman from Bellevue, Washington.
Oswald was sentenced to 19 days in jail, a $500 fine, a drug and alcohol class and he will be on probation for two years pending his release. He is one of eight fraternity members that plead guilty to furnishing alcohol that night, though the other seven were sentenced to just one day in prison and eight months of probation.
The remaining seven cases have been continued to April, 2022 but are set to be dismissed if the defendants meet several state requirements.