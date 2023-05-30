SPOKANE, Wash. - Today is the final day to register for Hoopfest 2023!
Hoopfest is a beloved Spokane summertime event, and the largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament of its kind in the world. With less than a month to go until the big event, Tuesday, May 30 will be the last day you and your team can sign up to compete!
To register, visit the Hoopfest tournament page. Don't be late, or your team will need to pay a $20 late fee if there's room for entry.
Hoopfest is June 24-25, and over 6,000 teams are expected to play, with participants from around the globe. Don't miss out on your chance to join in the fun!
For more information about the tournament, check out the Hoopfest FAQ.