Final day to submit new flag ideas to Spokane Flag Commission

SPOAKNE, Wash. - The City of Spokane is looking for a new flag and they've been asking for your help. The clock is ticking and today is the final day to submit your submissions for what you think the next Spokane flag should look like.
Spokane’s first flag was originally adopted in 1912 and in 1975 changers were made and the current flag was adopted.
Submission are due by midnight Thursday evening you can submit up to three designs. If you’re under the age of 13, you have to have parent permission.
Designs must follow guidelines adopted by the commission. Guidelines include having a design that looks good when viewed from both sides and being reflective of Spokane’s diverse community.
Come 2021, the hope is that a design made by someone from right here in Spokane will fly high above the city.
You can follow this link for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.