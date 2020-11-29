Basketball Hoop

Gonzaga women's basketball started their season with a tough loss against the number one ranked team in the nation, South Carolina. The Zags fell to the Gamecocks 79-72, the final score.

Although the Zags start the season with a loss, the team battled hard as the underdog, keeping it within 10 points throughout the majority of the game.

The Gamecocks haven't lost a game in over a year and started this season with a win over Charleston 119-38. During the game, the Zags kept their offense moving, shooting 52% from the field and 47% from beyond the arc. The struggles came from the charity stripe though, as the Zags shot only 38% for free throws.

The Zags will now look ahead to their next game against the University of South Dakota on Monday.

