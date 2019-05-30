Hoopfest 2019 is only a month away, and final registration deadlines are coming up fast.
Organizers say the guaranteed registration deadline for Hoopfest has already passed. Space available registration is still open, but it closes on Friday, May 31. Executive director Matt Santangelo says players who miss this deadline won’t get another shot.
“If you want to play, this is your chance. After this it becomes really tricky for all of us because at some point we have to shut that thing down,” Santangelo said.
Staff say incomplete teams can register and add their final player at a later point. Single players searching for a team to join can find them on the Hoopfest Free Agent Forum Facebook page.
More registration information is available here.