Washington State University's Office for Equal Opportunity has determined that former WSU QB, and Assistant Athletic Director, Jason Gesser violated the University's sexual harassment policy.

But now the question is: so what? KHQ has reached out to the University to determine what, if anything, can be done, since Jason Gesser resigned his position the day after the investigation was announced.

The investigation stemmed from a formal complaint received by Alyssa Bodeau, a former WSU student, who said Gesser subjected her to non-consensual sexual harassment and physical contact in 2015. KHQ received the final report from the family of Alyssa Bodeau.

Here is what the University says happened, according to the report, on June 17, 2015:

1. On June 17, 2015, the Respondent invited her, via text message, to a Cougar Athletic Fund (CAF) event in Olympia, Washington, where she was residing;

2. After the event, he invited her to a bar with his coworkers, where he tried on multiple occasions to put his hand on her leg, which was unwanted;

3. After everyone left the bar, he contacted her, via text message, and asked to continue spending time together, so she picked him up at his hotel;

4. While in her vehicle and while she was driving, he touched her leg, which was unwanted. Then, near her house, he leaned towards her to kiss her, which was unwanted, and she pulled away and said, “No;”

5. After he entered her house, he attempted to kiss her again. She again said, “No,” and reminded him that he was married. He continued to try to kiss her, which led her to cover her mouth with her hand, which he tried to pull away and he kissed her hand. He also touched her legs and buttocks with his hands under her dress.

6. After she pleaded with him to leave, she drove him back to his hotel. During the drive, he tried to rub her leg and told her it was “okay.” At the hotel, he kissed her cheek; and

7. The next morning, he sent her a text message telling her something like, “it would be better if we don’t tell my wife about this.”

After conducting an investigation WSU found that Gesser did violate the WSU Policy Prohibiting Discrimination, Sexual Harassment, and Sexual Misconduct, Executive Policy #15 (EP 15), when he subjected the Bodeau to nonconsensual sexual harassment and contact on June 17, 2015.

This story will be updated when we hear back from the University about the ramifications of this report. We've also reached out to Jason Gesser, but have not yet heard back.