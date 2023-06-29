Washington State Department of Social & Health Services
Washington State Department of Social & Health Services

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state families will be receiving funding in a fourth and final round of Pandemic EBT food assistance for summer 2023.

Pandemic EBT benefits have provided Washington families with sufficient funding for food since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Washington in particular has been approved for P-EBT every school year since March 2020.

Funding involves a one-time lump sum of $120 for each eligible child. 

Summer P-EBT benefits will begin in July 2023 and continue through late September 2023. 

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!