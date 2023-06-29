OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state families will be receiving funding in a fourth and final round of Pandemic EBT food assistance for summer 2023.
Pandemic EBT benefits have provided Washington families with sufficient funding for food since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Washington in particular has been approved for P-EBT every school year since March 2020.
Funding involves a one-time lump sum of $120 for each eligible child.
Summer P-EBT benefits will begin in July 2023 and continue through late September 2023.