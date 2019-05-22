The final season of "Orange Is The New Black" is set to be released on Netflix this July.
The seventh season premieres Friday, July 26 on Netflix. Orange Is The New Black teased the upcoming season with a trailer of multiple cast members singing the intro song "You've Got Time" by Regina Spektor.
"OITNB" debuted in the summer of 2013 and the show has released 13-episode seasons about a year apart each summer. The American comedy-drama web television series was created by Jenji Kohan.
The series is based on Piper Kerman's memoir, Orange Is the New Black: My Year in a Women's Prison, about her experiences at FCI Danbury, a minimum-security federal prison.