Update, July 9, 9:20 p.m.:
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - The final victim from Sunday's deadly plane collision over Lake Coeur d'Alene has been recovered in addition to the fuselage of the Cessna involved in the crash.
The Kootenai County Sonar Team located the last victim on Wednesday night but he was in one of the wrecked aircraft and could not be removed by divers. On Thursday, the airplane recovery team was able to raise the Cessna from the lake bottom with the last victim inside.
The victim was handed over to the Kootenai County Coroner's Office.
Recovery efforts will continue on Friday to start bringing up the rest of the wrecked aircrafts. It is currently unknown how long the process will take.
The Loffs Bay Boat Launch and Docks are closed to the public until recovery efforts are complete. Additionally, a section of the lake at the crash site is also closed but boats are able to go around the site along the shoreline.
"The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the members of the Sonar and Dive Teams as well as Jake’s Diving for their dedication and tireless work while locating and retrieving all the victims so the family could have some closure. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the family and friends of the victims," the Sheriff's Office said in a press release.
Previous Coverage:
A KHQ viewer sent us this picture of the salvage team over the wreckage from Sunday’s deadly mid-air crash over Lake Coeur d’Alene.
KHQ first reported Thursday morning that Kootenai County Sheriff’s divers have now found all eight people who were killed in the crash. They’ve recovered seven of the bodies, but one body remains trapped in the wreckage, 124 feet below the lake’s surface.
According to Kootenai County Sheriff’s Deputies, the plan was to pull up the wreckage of the planes Thursday. The NTSB and FAA have representatives in Coeur d’Alene who will be studying the wreckage, as they work to investigate what went wrong.
