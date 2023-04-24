Leslie Lowe
A ridge of high pressure will begin to build in for the remainder of the week. 
Tuesday,  the ridge is still relatively flat leaving us with a few lingering clouds, and daytime highs in the upper 50's and 60's.
 
By Wednesday high pressure will begin to strengthen across the Pacific Northwest, delivering a stretch of really nice weather, with daytime highs that look to jump into the 70's (and some areas the 80's) through the weekend.

