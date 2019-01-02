A baby born 11 weeks early at SeaTac airport has been released from the NICU and will finally get to go home.
Wyatt Dale was born in the toilet of a public restroom at the airport back in November.
His parents, Heather and Billy Gibbs, were about to board a flight to head home to Kentucky.
The whole family, who missed their flight to Kentucky that dramatic day, plans to resume their trip this coming weekend.
You can read the story about the day when baby Wyatt was born from our partners at KIRO here