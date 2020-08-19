After quite the stretch of days with temperatures well above where they normally should be we are finally cooling down! Overnight lows are set for the low 60s with increasing cloud coverage ahead of our next front moving in.
That weak cold front will arrive tomorrow bringing cooler temperatures. We should be into the mid 80s by the end of the day. We will also expect a cloudy day with gradually clearing skies as we make our way closer to the evening hours. For the Cascades and Northern Mountains some light spotty showers are anticipated.
