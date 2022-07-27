SPOKANE, Wash. - While the record heat experienced in Spokane last year is back, the difference is stock.
 
The General Manager of the General Store, Rob Wilson, said last year getting stock from vendors was near impossible.

It was a mad dash to find ways to cool down after last year’s record setting and deadly heat waves, store shelves were bare as stores sold out of fans and air conditioning units. But this year, in part thanks to the cool start to the summer, shelves are full of not only fans and air conditioners, but pools, and floats too.

“The stock is way better than what we had compared to last year Intex, so one of your biggest providers of pools and the river runs, a lot of your floaties, was not shipping last year,” Wilson said.

 Whatever way you decide to cool off, don't forget to drink plenty of water. And pay attention to your body, if you begin to overheat, find some shade and get out of the heat immediately

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!