Findings on deputy-involved storage unit shooting in north Spokane sent to prosecutor's office

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office is set to make a decision on whether it believes a Spokane County sheriff's deputy was legally justified in shooting and killing a suspect at a storage unit August of 2022.
On Aug. 21, Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) Sergeant Darin Staley shot and killed 36-year-old Terry Starkweather at Lyons Self Storage in north Spokane.
According to SCSO, the incident began when Staley and another deputy responded to information that a wanted suspect, identified as Starkweather in court documents, was at the storage unit. Then-Undersheriff John Nowels said the deputies confirmed the suspect had a felony warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle, as well as two other misdemeanors.
When the deputies approached the suspect, one deputy parked his vehicle in front of the suspect's pickup truck. Nowels said the suspect then jumped out of the bed of the truck, into the driver's seat, and began to reverse.
Nowels said the other deputy was behind the pickup truck. At that time, a deputy fired shots. The pickup truck then struck a building in the storage facility, and additional shots were fired, striking the suspect.
Deputies and other responders responded to the suspect's injuries. The suspect was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Staley has been on administrative leave since the shooting. The Spokane Police Department (SPD) led the Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team (SIIR) investigation into his use of lethal force, in accordance with Washington state law for incidents where law enforcement uses lethal force.
SPD detectives have submitted the findings to the Spokane County Prosecutor's Office. The prosecutor's office will now make a legal determination regarding the actions of the deputy.
According to SPD, the information provided to the prosecutor’s office includes the report of the involved deputy, the report of the deputy present during the incident, reports of investigators, body-worn camera footage, surveillance camera footage and forensic analysis.