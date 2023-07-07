Spokane, Wash.-- FinnBoy, a Spokane record, book and boutique shop was vandalized for the second time this year.
Darcy Caputo, the owner of FinnBoy, told Non-Stop Local that the first vandalism occurred overnight in March. During that incident, someone broke the front glass door and adjacent window.
The repairs cost roughly $1,000.
"We didn't have cameras at the time. So, we didn't know anything," Caputo said.
The Spokane Police Department confirmed that the second vandalism occurred on May 4.
"Me and my brother were just sitting here [inside the store], pricing some items. And someone just walked by and smashed it and kept walking," Caputo said.
"There was a cop stuck in traffic right in front of the store... We flagged him down... He chased this guy down to the light [N. Monroe St.]...," Caputo said.
Caputo claims the man was arrested by police.
The Spokane Police Department confirmed with Non-Stop Local that the vandal is Samuel Allman, who was charged at the time with Malicious Mischief in the Second Degree and with obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Caputo said they have a trial date set for August 7, regarding the May vandalism.
The cost to repair the damages from the second vandalism is about $2,000.
"We're not going to let this get us down. But, it is money. And everyone needs it.... Especially when you're trying to run a small business," Caputo said.
To help negate their financial losses, FinnBoy set up a GoFundMe page, where they say they have been surprised by the willingness of the community to help their business and provide donations.