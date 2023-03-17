SPOKANE, Wash. - An accidental fire was extinguished at Camp Hope just after midnight on Friday and left two seriously burned.
According to Spokane Police Department (SPD), patrol officers heard a loud explosion in the east Sprague area and arrived on scene at east 2nd Ave. and south Ralph St. to see smoke and flames at the northwest corner of the camp.
A tent was fully engulfed in flames, with propane tanks allegedly shooting into the sky. Two people who were in the tent at the time of the first explosion were taken to a safe location, and officers began providing aid until medics arrived.
Spokane Fire Department (SFD) arrived and were able to quickly extinguish the blaze. Firefighters then took care of multiple other propane tanks still releasing propane at the scene.
SFD Investigators determined the fire was accidental in nature. The two victims were transfilling propane tanks in a tent where a propane heater was running. Leaking propane filled the tent and caused the explosion and fire.
One of the victims suffered significant burns, while the other had multiple burns. Both were transported to hospital for treatment.
For more information about propane safety and proper usage, visit: Propane Safety Tips From AmeriGas Propane