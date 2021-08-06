SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Fire crews responded to a fire that broke out at the Salvation Army's Way Out shelter on 50 W Mission Avenue Friday afternoon.
Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said crews were able to get control of the fire very quickly and keep it from causing too much damage. The building was undergoing renovations when the fire sparked.
It is unclear what caused the fire. Fire crews will remain on scene mopping up hot spots for a couple hours.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.