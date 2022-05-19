SPOKANE, Wash. - A fire broke out in a ninth-floor unit of the Park Towers Apartments Thursday morning sending at least two had to be treated at the scene.
Spokane fire is on the scene and said the fire is under control but the entire floor had to be evacuated.
The two who were treated at the scene claimed to have inhaled smoke. No word on their current condition.
Fire engines are currently blocking Spokane Falls Blvd. as they wrap up operations but crews said they will be finishing up soon.
A cause for the fire has not been determined.