A wildfire in Southern England has destroyed a large part of the woodland that inspired the children's series "Winnie the Pooh".
Firefighters were called late on Sunday to the blaze in Ashdown Forest, inspiration for the 100 acre wood in A.A. Milne's stories.
Milne had a home just north of Ashdown, and the forest helped set the scene for his stories about lovable bear Pooh and his friends.
The fire, which at one point covered 14 acres, was eventually brought under control Monday.
A fire service spokesman said the blaze did not appear to have been started deliberately.
Two fires damaged the same forest back in February.