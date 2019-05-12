Update:
OROVILLE, Wash. - A fire burning near Abie Lane in Oroville is now 80 percent contained.
Okanogan County Emergency Management says an indirect dozer line has been made around the whole fire.
Previous Coverage:
OROVILLE, Wash. - A level 1 advisory has been issued for a fire burning in Oroville.
According to Okanogan County Emergency Management, ground crews, two helicopters and local fire departments are on the scene near 91 Abie Lane.
Forward progression of the fire has stopped, but the interior is still burning.
Emergency management says people should be aware of their surroundings and take action if needed.