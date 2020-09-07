Fire burning near Bayview on Bernard Peak

UPDATE SEPT. 7 9:40 PM:
According to Northern Lake Fire, air operations for the fire near Bayview are suspended for the night due to safety.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE SEPT. 7 9:15 PM:
According to the Northern Lakes Fire Public Information Officer, a fire is burning near Bayview.
The fire is burning on Bernard Peak.
Northern Lake Fire is asking residents to remain vigilant and be ready to go when an emergency alert is activated.
